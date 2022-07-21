Lisca is presented at Santos, sees “huge evolution” and says he was banned from saying goodbye to Sport | saints

The last sentence said by Lisca at his presentation conference at Santos, this Thursday, sums up the tone of the coach’s first interview at the new club.

– I don’t tear money, I don’t eat grass and you won’t see me naked on Santos beach – he warned when asked if he would keep the nickname Doido no Peixe.

In about an hour of interview, Lisca did everything. She made strong statements, told stories, imitated the voices of other coaches (such as Cuca and Mano Menezes), made the journalists present laugh. Above all, he showed signs of being proud of the new moment in his career, which he described as “a huge, glaring evolution”.

– It is a huge evolution, due to the size of Santos, which is worldwide. Santos is confused with the history of Brazilian football. It’s a huge pride, a special moment in my career. I was proud of all the clubs, they all have their greatness. Sport is huge too. The evolution is stark. I’m sure that (one day) I’ll leave Santos, I don’t know when, so I hope to make the most of it.

Peixe’s new commander spoke to the press in the early afternoon, shortly after leading the first training session with the squad. He was announced on Wednesday and in the evening he went to Vila Belmiro to watch the 2-0 victory over Botafogo.

In his presentation, he talked about leaving Sport after just three weeks. According to Lisca, the board of the Pernambuco club forbade him to say goodbye to the players. The mood turned sour during the game against Vila Nova, when the crowd began to antagonize him on the news of an agreement with Santos.

– I want to send a hug to all the players, because I was forbidden to go there to say goodbye. Everyone practically called me. During the game, the news came that I was already set. And as the Sport fans like me a lot, they got angry, and reacted in a way I didn’t expect. I expected them to sing “stay Lisca”, and they said “go Lisca”. The attitude, as it happened, made my decision easier. I would come anyway, it was my definition, but I needed to talk to the Sport board. When all that came, it became unfeasible. They wanted me to stay. They were upset. There was a situation that got out of hand. I chose, for career management, to take this step, without disrespecting Sport.

Lisca joked about the length of stay at the clubs he coached. And she assured:

– We are not Europe, where Klopp stays five years to win a title. Leave me here for five years. If you leave me here for five years, this will fly away, man. But I know I won’t stay five years.

The coach also talked about the future at Santos repeatedly.

– I’ll make the most of every moment. We only learn to live when we accept death. Everyone will die here, I’m sorry to say. It’s no use keeping a lot, which you can’t take in the coffin. I’ll make the most of it. In some (clubs) I stay more, in others less. I’ll make the most of it. I intend to stay until the end of 2023, but life as a coach is hectic. It used to be crazy. Today I see naturally.

The coach gave his initial vision about the Santos team. For him, there is a lot to improve.

– I was already following Santos. Since that other time (when Santos made a proposal, when he was at América-MG), we started to follow it more closely. I really liked the result, but it was pretty clear that we didn’t control the game. I like to play zonal football. My team’s references are ball, space, teammate and opponent. Santos is very fixated on the opponent, and the opponent sometimes manipulates us. What comes first? Attack or defend? It’s the same story of the egg or the chicken. I have already started to introduce some concepts – said Lisca.

“There’s a lot to work on, and that motivated me a lot to come here. We have players with potential, but we don’t have a strong team collectively. We were effective (against Botafogo) because we have a different striker (Marcos Leonardo). I want to enhance their individualities with a strong collective. I want them to play not by intuition, but by intention.

Lisca arrives at Santos with assistant coach Márcio Hahn and physical trainer André Volpi. Now, he will have his first experience coaching one of the big clubs in São Paulo.

Lisca had his name approved by the Santos Management Committee on Monday and could debut on Sunday, against Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão.

Luis Carlos Cirne Lima de Lorenzi, known as Lisca, is 49 years old, was born in Porto Alegre and started his career in connection with Internacional.

After leaving the Colorado base, he became coach of professional teams and toured Brazil, gaining national prominence mainly in the passage through Ceará, between 2015 and 2016, when he freed the club from relegation to Serie C.

In 2016, he returned to Inter for a brief spell in the final stretch of that year’s Brasileirão, when the club would end up relegated to Serie B. At that time, he worked with Newton Drummond, aka Chumbinho, recently hired to be Santos’ executive director of football.

After stints in Paraná, Guarani, Criciúma and Ceará again, he managed América-MG, where he did the best job of his career: in 2020, he took Coelho to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and stamped access to Série A for 2021. Before do Sport, still directed Vasco.

Known as “Lisca Doido”, it is also marked by catchphrases and the close relationship with the fans of the teams he directs.

