Lisca sees serious tactical problems at Santos and praises Marcos Leonardo

Presented today (21), Lisca spoke about Santos’ tactical problems. The coach explained the weaknesses of Peixe and predicted a lot of work to make the team “more collective”.

Lisca saw Peixe win 2-0 over Botafogo yesterday (20), in Vila Belmiro, from one of the boxes. The Cariocas were superior and created many chances to score.

“I had already been following Santos, since the other time [do convite, em 2021]. Obviously I liked the result, but we didn’t control the game. Botafogo had many chances. I like zonal football, my team’s references are space, ball, teammates and opponents. Santos is still very fixated on the opponent, who manipulates us and opens spaces, generating unpacking. What comes first? Defend or attack? I always ask this question. Is it egg or chicken? To attack well, we have to defend well. And to defend well, we have to attack well so we don’t lose the ball and be unprotected in the post-loss. I have already started to introduce some concepts today with those who were not holders. There’s a lot to work on and that motivated me a lot, the potential of the players. We have potential, but still not a strong team collectively. Both to defend and to attack,” Lisca said.

“We created little and were effective yesterday, we have a differentiated striker [Marcos Leonardo]. When he put the ball in front, I said that’s it. Perfect, crossed, as the manual says. I want to enhance individuality with a strong collective. It doesn’t have to be by intuition, but by intention. It has a lot of concept to introduce. It’s gradual. For the first game it will be more difficult for the short time. They liked the conversation and the game idea. We wear out less, without running with the side to the bottom like I saw Léo [Baptistão] yesterday. The distances covered are very high. Intensity is good, but we have to run more together, right and compact, with triangulation and inversion. I have a lot to do. I think I can contribute a lot to having a strong team, collective and with individuality appearing naturally. We need to direct this potential to the collective”, he added.

Lisca heard positive references from Cuca about Marcos Leonardo during a course at CBF. At the time, the Santos coach said that Marcos was better than Kaio Jorge, currently at Juventus (ITA).

“Marcos Leonardo received 100 games. He is 19 years old and has played 100 games. He is no longer a boy. Age does not mean maturity and experience. Menino da Vila emblematically, but he’s a man. Football makes men very early. But let’s not lose the glamor of boys, we have to take care of them. They are flattered, many say he’s the guy, the Serie A salary is very good from an early age. We have to put them down too and I like this job. I have a lot of experience in training”, he evaluated.

“I was in the course with Cuca and I told him the story of almost having gone to Santos. Kaio Jorge was going to leave, there was a tranfer ban. He called me a donkey and said that I had to go and that Marcos Leonardo was better [que o Kaio]. He spoke the way he has, Cuca is my personal friend,” he concluded.

Lisca will debut for Santos against Fortaleza on Sunday (24), at Castelão, for the 19th and final round of the first round of the Brazilian Championship.