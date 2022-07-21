Luísa Sonza is attacked after the death of a fan at her show

Luísa Sonza vented on social media this Thursday afternoon (21) and commented on the death of a fan at one of the concerts she did recently. The artist had been attacked by an internet user on social media when she remained silent in the face of the situation and decided to publicly justify herself.

In short, veterinarian Alice de Moraes, 27, felt sick during the singer’s performance and needed medical attention. Family and friends allege medical malpractice, but the cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Photo: Playback/Instagram

“My friend’s sister died at the @luisasonza show due to lack of medical attention at the place. She may not have control over it, but at least she could have paid her condolences, right, no condolences?… I love Luísa but keeping quiet about it is problematic”, complained an internet user.

When she came across the tweet, the Cachorrinhas interpreter made a point of justifying herself: “I only found out yesterday about everything that happened and I’m devastated about it. My concern before was talking to the family. First I asked to find the mother’s or sister’s number and then come and say something publicly. I wish the family a lot of strength and hope that the case will be investigated as soon as possible”, wrote Luísa Sonza.

Minutes later, the artist worried her followers by making a publication giving details of how her emotional health is. “You have to have a lot of mental health. My God give me strength because I’m always at my limit”, she lamented.

