Man fulfills promise and shares R$ 2 million prize with friend

A man won a prize of US$ 361 thousand (approximately R$ 2 million at the current price) and fulfilled the promise to share the money with a friend in North Carolina (USA). Perry Charles and Scott Edwards have been friends for 35 years, according to the US website People.

They met at a supermarket they both worked at and have been lifelong friends ever since. Together, the two made a promise: if one won the lottery, the money would be split between the two of them. Last week, that was accomplished.

Charles won with a simple $5 bet when playing a game after leaving work. Upon seeing the result, he quickly called Edwards, who was surprised by the feat.

“I was shocked too, because it’s a lot of money. And I know that everything he says is just the truth. He’s what you call a true friend. Like a familiar.”

In an interview, he also said that Charles was his boss. “We always talked about it, no matter if we went in together to get the ticket or if we played separately, we were going to share the prize,” Edwards said.

Due to state and federal taxes, Charles kept $128,000 and his friend kept the rest. They intend to pay some bills with the unexpected money.