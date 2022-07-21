Man sentenced for killing woman and hiding body for 37 years

A farmer and pig farmer was convicted in England of murdering his wife and hiding the body for nearly four decades. The crime took place on the farm where they lived in Kempsey, Worcestershire.

David Venables, 89, killed Brenda Venables in May 1982. The barbaric murder motive was to get the woman out of the way so he could maintain a relationship with his longtime lover, Lorraine Styles.

After murdering the woman, David Venables dumped the body into an underground septic tank on the couple’s property, where they had lived since they were married on June 1, 1960.

Heartbroken? No

Venables even posed as a heartbroken husband distraught over his wife’s disappearance.

To a local newspaper, according to reports shared during the trial, the man even suggested, at the time, that his wife could have taken her own life, as she suffered from depression after an outbreak of flu that occurred in the city.

In fact, Brenda was depressed about her husband’s multiple affairs and the fact that she was unable to have children, as the prosecution claimed.

Other theories raised by him, to cover up his own crime, even involved blaming a serial killer, Fred West, saying that he could have killed his wife. He also said that his wife could have run off with another man.

Caught by arrogance

Years passed and Brenda’s body remained on the farm for almost 4 decades. The man’s arrogance was such that he never imagined that anyone would find the corpse in the pit he had concreted. “And for nearly 40 years, it was the perfect place and he almost escaped,” the prosecution said.

In 2014, David decided to sell the property to his nephew, for around R$3 million. The woman’s remains were found by chance in 2019 when workers were doing maintenance work on the property.

They were emptying the septic tank when they spotted Brenda Venables’ body and called the police. David ended up arrested, but still claimed that his wife had committed suicide.

Life imprisonment

The Worcester Crown Court jury of seven women and five men found him guilty of murder by a 10-2 majority on Friday. He was sentenced to life imprisonment. The trial took about a month.

Venables’ nephews and nieces said in a statement: “We are relieved that today, after a 40-year wait, there is finally justice for Brenda.”