Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Salaries Revealed

According to a report by VarietyMargot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have closed big deals to star in Barbie, a film based on the iconic line of collectibles from the Mattel.

The two received $12.5 million.

For comparison, Dwayne Johnson was paid $22.5 million to star in Black Adam, while Jason Momoa will make $15 million for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

So far, these are the best deals this year: Tom Cruise in ‎‎Top Gun: Maverick‎‎ ($100 million), Will Smith in ‎‎Emancipation‎‎ ($35 million), Leonardo DiCaprio in ‎‎Killers of the Flower Moon ($30 million) and Brad Pitt in the untitled Formula 1 drama ($30 million).

In addition to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, other cast members are Will Ferrell (The Other Guys) as antagonist and CEO of a large company, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as an alternate version of Ken, while Kate McKinnon (The Ghostbusters) has a mysterious role.

Greta Gerwignominated for an Oscar for lovely women, is confirmed in the direction of adaptation. in addition to writing the script alongside her husband and also a filmmaker Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story).

In the magical world of Barbies, Barbieland, one of the dolls begins to realize that she doesn’t fit in like the others. After being kicked out, she sets off on an adventure into the real world, where she discovers that beauty lies within everyone.

Barbie opens in theaters on July 21, 2023.