Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Paycheck Equals Ryan Gosling’s, Ken

According to a survey by the magazine “Variety”, the actress Margot Robbie, protagonist of the movie “Barbie”, would have received the same fee as Ryan Gosling, who plays the supporting character Ken. The value calculated by the magazine is around US$ 12.5 million.

The magazine raised the fees of other stars such as Tom Cruise, who is expected to receive more than $100 million for “Top Gun: Maverick.” Will Smith is on the shortlist, right after, with a $35 million contract for “Emancipation,” a movie that was supposed to be released this year but was delayed. Leonardo DiCaprio made $30 million for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a historical drama directed by Martin Scorsese.

Even before Margot, Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, Will Ferrell, Chris Hemsworth, Vin Diesel, Tom Hardy, Joaquin Phoenix, Ryan Reynolds, Denzel Washington (all earning $20 million a film), Jason Momoa, Eddie Murphy (both $15 million) and Chris Pine ($13 million).