Margot Robbie’s Stratospheric Salary in ‘Barbie’ Leaks, Actress Becomes Highest-Paid Woman in Hollywood – Monet

Actress Margot Robbie as the character Barbie (Photo: Disclosure)

Actress Margot Robbie received a stratospheric $12.5 million for her performance in ‘Barbie’. The amount received by the 32-year-old Australian celebrity for her performance in Greta Gerwig’s film makes her the highest paid woman in Hollywood. The amount paid to the artist and her first position on the list of the highest paid actresses in the Hollywood film industry were revealed by the website of Variety magazine.

According to international media, actor Ryan Gosling will also receive $12.5 million for his performance in ‘Barbie’. He will interpret the character of Ken and Robbie will give life to the protagonist of the long. Scripted by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, ‘Barbie’ is scheduled for release in July 2023.

Ryan Gosling as the character Ken in the Barbie movie (Photo: Disclosure)

The $12.5 million paid to Robbie represents a significant increase in the actress’ salary. She received US$ 10 million (R$ 54.71 million) for the previous blockbuster starring her, ‘Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation’ (2020). Still, despite Robbie’s current lead in the list of actresses, she only ranks 16th overall.

Actress Margot Robbie as the character Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey (2020) (Photo: Reproduction)

The list of actors and actresses is led by Tom Cruise and his US$ 100 million (R$ 547.15 million) received for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (2022). Then comes the $35 million paid to Will Smith for his appearance in the unreleased period drama ‘Emancipation’.

Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly in Top Gun: Maverick (2022) (Photo: Disclosure)

The top 5 of the general ranking closes with Leonardo DiCaprio and his US$ 30 million (R$ 164 million), for the also unpublished ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’; Brad Pitt with the same $30 million for a production set in the as-yet-unrevealed Formula 1 universe; and the US$ 22.5 million (R$ 123 million) of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for the long-awaited ‘Black Adam’.

Already in the list of actresses, Margot Robbie is followed by Millie Bobby Brown and her US$ 10 million (R$ 54.71 million) for ‘Enola Homes 2’, Emily Blunt and her US$ 4 million (R$ 21.89 million). ) for ‘Oppenheimer’, Jamie Lee Curtis and her $3.5 million for ‘Holloween Ends’ and Anya-Taylor Joy and her $1.8 million ) for ‘Furious’.