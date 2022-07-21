Marvel Releases New Image Of Iron Man And Fans Think It’s Tom Cruise

Robert Downey Jr.with his brilliant performance as Tony Stark/Iron Man, was for many, many years one of the main pillars of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

READ TOO!

The journey began in 2008 with the first Iron Man movie, and then went on for another 11 years with Robert Downey Jr. in the superhero’s skin. A little over a decade that ended up totaling 9 films.

Robert Downey Jr. and the hero found an end in Avengers: Endgame2019 movie that featured the death of Iron Man, who during the final battle sacrifices himself to stop Thanos and his army.

But this year there were strong rumors that at least Iron Man would be back through Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a film that explores alternate realities. And not just that.

Rumors indicated that the character would be played by Tom Cruisestar of Mission Impossible and top gun. In fact, many fans were disappointed in the movie theater to discover that the rumors were not real.

And now the game Marvel’s Avengers: A-Day released a new hero skin, inspired by Avengers: Endgame. But when they saw the image released by the game, many fans said that he is more reminiscent of Tom Cruise than Robert Downey Jr.:

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news and check out our YouTube channel:

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is available on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

Read ALL ABOUT Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!