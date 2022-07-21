Marvel Studios Only Paid $5,000 to Yelena Belova’s Co-Creator for His Presence in Black Widow

This isn’t the kind of details and information that are usually revealed, and it’s even a rare case that this is done publicly, but Devin Grayson, co-creator of Yelena Belova, received just $5,000 for the use of her character in the movie Black Widow.

Grayson created Yelena in 1999 with illustrator JG Jones, whose debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe took place in 2021 through Florence Pugh, who played the role of Natasha’s sister, played by Scarlett Johansson. As in the comics, Yelena also trains in the Red Room with Natasha and appears unexpectedly to resolve unfinished business from the past.

Pugh returned to play Yelena in the series Hawkeye, where he tries to eliminate Clint Barton after being informed that he is responsible for his sister’s death. Yelena is part of the group of people who disappeared when Thanos snapped his fingers and who discovered a very different world when they returned.

Despite the character’s popularity and her possible return, Yelena’s creators received only $5,000 from Marvel Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which adds that the initial deal was $25,000 each. However, Marvel lowered the payment without any explanation.

One of the explanations could be that Marvel split the payment of 25 thousand dollars between several artists, but something that seems evident is that the company continues not to give due credit to the artists and creatives responsible for the characters and stories in the origin of these films that are to generate millions.

Black Widow earned close to $380 million in theaters and even debuted on Disney+ in a paid early access format.