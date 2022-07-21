Mean Girls Actress Discusses Why She Lost Role In Wicked To Ariana Grande: “I Need To Get Better”

Actress Amanda Seyfried (Mean Girls) has revealed that she auditioned for the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming adaptation of Jon M. Chu’s Wicked musical, but the production opted for pop star Ariana Grande. For her part, the Oscar nominee says she doesn’t regret having auditioned, on the contrary, it proved to her that her voice was strong, something she needed to know, since she hated her voice in Tom Hooper’s Les Miserables.

“I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked. Last summer, when I was playing Elizabeth Holmes on The Dropout, on the weekends I auditioned for the role of Glinda from Wicked myself, as it was something I really wanted.

The actress added: “But it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove. Because since Les Miserables, I thought “I need to improve”. I need to do better. So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’ll finally be ready.”

In Les Miserables, Hopper cast Seyfried in the role of Cosette alongside Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne, Anne Hathaway and a great cast. The actress said that she regretted the role because she didn’t like her voice in the film.

“In my career, I have had many moments where I felt completely regretful. I wish I could remake the musical because I still have nightmares about it. Singing is more forgiving than acting in some ways. I feel like when I have emotional scenes where I really cry and I feel what I’m really feeling and I’m present in that, it’s really good and cathartic because crying is really cathartic. Singing is the same way. Just like emotion through music and melody is so magical. When you feel like you’re there, where your voice is where it needs to be is as strong as it needs to be. And it wasn’t like that in Les Miserables,” said the actress.

The new film adaptation Wicked stars Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Universal Pictures will split the musical into two films, scheduled for release in Christmas 2024 and 2025.