Mercosur gives approval to reduce Brazil’s import tariff

Brazil will be allowed to keep the lower tax until December 2023; bloc officials hold meeting

Mercosur will announce this Thursday (21.Jul.2022) the permission for Brazil to maintain the 10% reduction in the TEC (common external tariff) until December 2023.

The meeting of Ministers of Economy and presidents of Central Banks of the countries of the bloc is being held on 20 and 21 of July. The event is the 60th meeting of the Mercosur Summit. They discussed the sustainability of public finances in the post-covid-19 pandemic period and fiscal risks at the meeting.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will participate in Brasília, by videoconference, on Thursday (21.Jul.2022).

The CMC (Common Market Council) decided to approve the 10% reduction in the TEC. The bloc will also reduce the TEC by 10%, which is charged by all countries and applied to imports. The approval of the decrease in Brazil and countries is seen as a measure to reduce inflation.

On May 23, the government decided on a horizontal reduction of 10% in the import tax on products purchased abroad. The estimated positive impact at the time was R$ 533.1 billion on GDP (Gross Domestic Product), according to an estimate by the Ministry of Economy. Here is the full text of the press release (30 KB).

The measure is defended by Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy). His team claims that TEC has had the same structure since 1995, when it was created, and that it will be the 1st horizontal tariff review of the block in its history.

In addition, the lower tariff brings the country closer to developed countries and facilitates Brazil’s access to the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development). The international entity gave the go-ahead for Brazil to join the group. The decision was taken at a ministerial meeting on June 10 in Paris.

The 10% reduction in the tariff is aimed at 87% of goods imported by the country. Among the products are beans, meats, pasta, biscuits, rice, building materials and others. The tax reduction is in effect until December 31, 2023.

SINGAPORE

The bloc also decided to have a trade in goods and services and investment agreement with Singapore. The document must be signed by the end of this year. The 1st round of negotiations took place in 2019 and the conclusion was made in July 2022.

It includes a commitment to trade facilitation, intellectual property, government procurement and e-commerce.

The country has an upper middle income and has an important participation in the international market. In terms of trade balance, it was the 6th main destination for Brazilian exports and the 2nd main trading partner of Asia, behind only China.