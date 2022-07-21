Mercosur-Singapore agreement could increase GDP by BRL 28.1 billion in 20 years

The free trade agreement between Mercosur and Singapore, signed this Wednesday (20) in Paraguay, could increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP, sum of goods and services produced) by R$ 28.1 billion by 2041. estimate was released by the Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, the agreement should result in an increase of R$ 21.2 billion in Brazilian exports to Singapore and of R$ 27.9 billion in imports over the next 20 years. According to the ministry’s calculations, investments in Brazil would increase by R$ 11.1 billion in the same period.

Currently, the Asian country is the sixth largest destination for Brazilian exports. In June, Brazil sold US$ 939.36 million to Singapore, equivalent to 2.88% of the country’s total exports. The commercial concentration occurs because the country, which is an island, represents one of the main commercial hubs on the planet, concentrating the trade flow to Southeast Asia.

In a note, the Ministry of Economy reported that the agreement represents a “process of gradual rapprochement between Brazil and the Asian continent, a priority for the country’s foreign and economic policy”.

Negotiated since 2018, the agreement with Singapore is expected to increase Mercosur exports to the Asian country by US$ 500 million a year. In 2021, the economic bloc exported US$5.9 billion to the island and imported US$1.25 billion.