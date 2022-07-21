Meteoric rise, disappearance of Grêmio and life in Russia: who is Mário Fernandes, near Santos | saints

Mário Fernandes arrived at Grêmio after standing out at the base of São Caetano, a team from the city where he was born, including. Before he even debuted for the professional team, however, he ran away. Still in 2009, he left Porto Alegre.

The right-back was found days later in Jundiaí, in the interior of São Paulo, with symptoms of depression. The following month, he started treatment and told his family that he would like to end his career. But it didn’t end.

Mário Fernandes returned to Grêmio to continue the meteoric beginning of his life as a football player.

The great performances as a right-back at Tricolor, after appearing as a defender, took the player to the Brazilian team. In 2011, however, another disappearance – not like the previous one, of course. Mário Fernandes was summoned by coach Mano Menezes to the national team, but did not appear.

By his own decision, the right-back decided not to compete in the Superclássico against Argentina and did not go to Belém, where he would perform. Little did Mário Fernandes know that, years later, he would serve another team, but not the Brazilian one.

The success at Grêmio took the player to CSKA, from Russia. The expected success also on European soil made Mário Fernandes become naturalized Russian and start playing for the selection of his new country. He even competed in the 2018 World Cup.

Four years ago, the player, close to signing with Santos, was very close to making history. In the quarter-finals of the Cup, he scored, in the final minutes of extra time, the goal that took the dispute with Croatia to penalties. In penalties, however, he wasted his kick and saw Russia, at home, be eliminated.

The story of Mário Fernandes continued at CSKA until May 2022, when the player decided to interrupt his career and suspended his contract with the Russians – the contract ran until 2024. The right-back played for 10 seasons in Russia and should arrive at Santos.

Russia goal! Mário Fernandes deflects his head and draws, at 9 of the 2nd time of extra time

Who should also arrive at Vila Belmiro is the Argentine right-back Lucas Blondel. At the age of 25, the player, revealed by Atlético Rafaela, was highlighted at Tigre, in Argentina. This season, he has 26 matches and five goals.

The player was well evaluated by Santos’ intelligence and analysis department. The club then opened negotiations to buy him – a very unusual position in the administration of president Andres Rueda, who prefers loans with an option to buy.

