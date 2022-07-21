Mike Tyson Believes He’ll Die Soon Credit:Bang Showbiz

Mike Tyson believes he will die “very soon”.

The 56-year-old former boxer has been reflecting on the subject of mortality and believes his own “expiration date” is not far off.

Speaking with therapist Sean McFarland – who specializes in trauma and addiction – on his ‘Hotboxin with Mike Tyson’ podcast, he said: “We are all going to die one day, of course. So when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, ‘Wow. That means my expiration date is approaching, very soon.'”

The former heavyweight champion – who filed for bankruptcy in 2003 but is now worth around $10 million – insisted that money isn’t important to him and doesn’t bring the happiness and security that some people hope for.

He added: “Money means nothing to me. I always tell people – they think money will make them happy, they’ve never had money before – when you have a lot of money, you can’t expect someone to love you. How am I going to confess my love to you when you have $500 billion? The false sense of security. You believe that nothing can happen. You don’t believe that banks can collapse. You believe you are invincible when you have a lot of money, which is not true. That’s why I always say that money is a false sense of security.”