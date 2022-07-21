Millie Bobby Brown earns $10 million and joins Hollywood’s highest-paid list

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown is among the highest-paid actors and actresses in Hollywood, according to a list released by Variety. The $10 million Netflix offered her to star in the sequel “Enola Holmes 2” made her the highest paid person under 20.

At 18, she was paid more than seasoned artists like Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Emily Blunt who earned $4 million to star in.”Oppenheimer“, new work by Christopher Nolan. In addition, she also surpassed the amount received by veteran Jamie Lee Curtis, of US$ 3.5 million to star in “Halloween Ends”.

In Variety’s list, Tom Cruise, in Top Gun: Maverick, was the one who earned the highest salary in 2022. Millie Bobby Brown was in 19th place.

Below are the five actors who received the most:

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick ($100 million)

Will Smith – Emancipation ($35 million)

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon ($30 million)

Brad Pitt – Formula 1 Drama ($30 million)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – Black Adam ($22.5 million)

Plans for the future

Although Millie Bobby Brown was successful starring in Stranger Things, the series is already approaching its end and the young actress is already starting to outline plans for her film career.

At Netflix, she even starred in and produced “Enola Holmes”, which will win a sequel in which she received $ 10 million. The plot of the first film, directed by Harry Bradbeer, follows a young detective, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) on her first investigative case, about a missing girl, and throughout the investigation she receives help from her brother Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill). ). The movie is expected to premiere this year.

Additionally, Millie is set to star in a sci-fi movie on Netflix, directed by the Russo brothers (“Avengers: Endgame“). ‘The Electric State” is based on a comic book, whose premise is set in an alternate future, in which it follows an orphaned teenager along with her robot friend in search of her younger brother.

Featured Photo: Millie Bobby Brown is one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses Reproduction/Getty Images