Millie Bobby Brown Gets $10 Million Fee on Netflix

She is getting richer and richer, she is very powerful! The magazine Variety released today (20) a list of the highest paid actors in Hollywood currently; and among the millionaire figures, one caught the attention of readers. The protagonist of the series “Stranger Things“, Millie Bobby Brown received a cache of $10 million to star in the sequel”Enola Holmes 2“, gives Netflix!

Read more:

So, Millie became the highest paid actress under 20! At 18, she was paid more than veterans Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Bluntwho won $4 million each for participating in the film.”Oppenheimer“, directed by Christopher Nolan. The number is also higher than the $3.5 million paid to Jamie Lee Curtis to star”Halloween Ends“.

under the direction of Harry Bradbeerwho helmed the first film, “Enola Holmes 2” will accompany the young woman played by Millie Bobby Brown on her first case as a detective, but to unravel the mystery of a missing girl, she’ll need the help of friends – and her brother Sherlock (played by Henry Cavill).

With script signed by Jack Thornethe film still has Helena Bonham Carter, David Thewlis, Adeel Akhtar, Louis Partridge and other names in the cast. The premiere is scheduled for the second half of this year.

Millie Bobby Brown, from ‘Stranger Things,’ to join the directors of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The actress Millie Bobby Brown is building his career beyond “Stranger Things”. She hit a contract to make a movie for Netflix. It’s science fiction “The Electric State”based on the comic of the same name created by Simon Stålenhag.

“The Electric State” takes place in an alternate future. Millie will play an orphaned teenager who befriends a sweet robot and an unconventional nomad while looking for her younger brother. The actress will be directed by russian brothersthe same as “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

“The Electric State” joins the long list of projects millie ftime of “Stranger Things”. She debuts, this year, “Enola Holmes 2” on Netflix. For the next few years, she has “Damsel”, which is being filmed, “The Girls I’ve Been” and “The Thing About Jellyfish”, which are still in pre-production.