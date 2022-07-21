Millie Bobby Brown Makes History With $10 Million Fee for Movie Sequel. Understand – Monet

Millie Bobby Brown is on a roll: with fans, with the press and with the studios. The 18-year-old actress took off once and for all after her work in ‘Stranger Things’ and has had an absurd recognition – including financially speaking.
According to the Independent this Thursday (21), the young actress will receive a generous 10 million dollars (R$ 55 million) for the continuation of the film ‘Enola Holmes’, scheduled for later this year. She starred in the first part of the feature film in 2020.
In the film, she is the younger sister of the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes (played by Henry Cavill) and will take on her first case as an investigator.
According to the English website, Millie is believed to be making history with the highest starting salary received by an actress under the age of 20.
In the list of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors and actresses that was released by Variety, Millie Bobby Brown is only behind Margot Robbie among women, who will receive US$ 12.5 million (R$ 68.9 million) to star in the film. Barbie movie.
Emily Blunt and her $4 million for ‘Oppenheimer’, Jamie Lee Curtis and her $3.5 million for ‘Holloween Ends’ and Anya-Taylor Joy and her US$ 1.8 million (R$ 9.85 million) for ‘Furiosa’ closes the top of the list of Hollywood actresses.
Starring ‘Stranger Things’ as the character Eleven, Millie Bobby Brown debuted in the series in 2016. Directed by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, the production recently reached its fourth season, with the young star’s performance being one of the highlights.
Watch the trailers for ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Enola Holmes’, both starring Millie Bobby Brown: