Millie Bobby Brown Makes History With $10 Million Fee for Movie Sequel. Understand – Monet

Admin 14 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes (Photo: Disclosure)

Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes (Photo: Disclosure)

Millie Bobby Brown is on a roll: with fans, with the press and with the studios. The 18-year-old actress took off once and for all after her work in ‘Stranger Things’ and has had an absurd recognition – including financially speaking.

Millie Bobby Brown in a scene from Stranger Things (Photo: Playback)

Millie Bobby Brown in a scene from Stranger Things (Photo: Playback)

According to the Independent this Thursday (21), the young actress will receive a generous 10 million dollars (R$ 55 million) for the continuation of the film ‘Enola Holmes’, scheduled for later this year. She starred in the first part of the feature film in 2020.

In the film, she is the younger sister of the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes (played by Henry Cavill) and will take on her first case as an investigator.

Millie Bobby Brown (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Millie Bobby Brown (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

According to the English website, Millie is believed to be making history with the highest starting salary received by an actress under the age of 20.

In the list of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors and actresses that was released by Variety, Millie Bobby Brown is only behind Margot Robbie among women, who will receive US$ 12.5 million (R$ 68.9 million) to star in the film. Barbie movie.

Margot Robbie stars in new film about Barbie (Picture: Disclosure)

Margot Robbie stars in new film about Barbie (Picture: Disclosure)

Emily Blunt and her $4 million for ‘Oppenheimer’, Jamie Lee Curtis and her $3.5 million for ‘Holloween Ends’ and Anya-Taylor Joy and her US$ 1.8 million (R$ 9.85 million) for ‘Furiosa’ closes the top of the list of Hollywood actresses.

Starring ‘Stranger Things’ as the character Eleven, Millie Bobby Brown debuted in the series in 2016. Directed by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, the production recently reached its fourth season, with the young star’s performance being one of the highlights.

Millie Bobby Brown in a scene from the fourth season of the series Stranger Things (Photo: Playback)

Millie Bobby Brown in a scene from the fourth season of the series Stranger Things (Photo: Playback)

Watch the trailers for ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Enola Holmes’, both starring Millie Bobby Brown:

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

The 5 Best Films With Daniel Radcliffe Besides Harry Potter

Let’s talk about the best movies with Daniel Radcliffe? We have prepared a list of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved