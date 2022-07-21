MIUI 14! New system listed in code and expected to arrive soon

In addition to the race for the most modern hardware, brands have sought to be increasingly aware of the new systems for their smartphones — after all, they are the ones who will put the platforms, memories and cameras to the test. With a new Android on the way, the main manufacturers are already preparing beta versions of their renewed interfaces — and Xiaomi is no different. And if there is still a long list of devices to receive the MIUI 13 update, the first hint of MIUI 14 was also found in the code of a system app. The discovery is from the Xiaomiui portal, which decompiled this program and found the following:

Among the unintelligible lines of code, however, a “14” stands out, referring to the MIUI version. This setup actually checks if the device codenamed “Nuwa” (probably the upcoming Xiaomi 13) has MIUI 14 or higher, and if so, shows the SIM Toolkit icon in the interface. The discovery is simple, and ends there. The portal says it still hasn’t found any other details of features that the system will bring, but hazard a guess — MIUI 14 could arrive soon, as early as August 16. Still, it’s a bet more on tradition than on substantial information, as the date would mark the 12th anniversary of the launch of Xiaomi’s first system. In addition to “Nuwa”, “Fuxi” is another codename for a cell phone, probably the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which may arrive with the novelty.

That’s because, after presenting the Xiaomi 12S line to the world, the Chinese manufacturer is now starting to prepare for the launch of the next generation of its flagships. The information has been circulating among the leak channels for some time. According to new information shared this week, Xiaomi could actually bring the Xiaomi 13 family launch forward to November. The forecast was shared by people who work with the company and have access to its plans.

The Xiaomi 12S is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.

Source link