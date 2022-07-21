Motorola releases new commercial that highlights the quality of the screen and sound of the Moto G line; watch the video

Motorola started on Wednesday (20) a new campaign to publicize the Moto G line. The company’s new generation of mid-range cell phones is now available in Brazil at competitive prices that seek to rival the Galaxy “A” and “M” lines from Motorola. Samsung.
The purpose of the campaign is highlight sound and screen quality creatively, taking the concept of “immersive experience” further. In videos of up to 60 seconds, users of Motorola’s most popular series immerse themselves in the environments that appear on the mobile screen, emphasizing the color fidelity, fluidity and high level sound offered by the products.
Entitled “Colors Are Fun”, the set of videos was developed in partnership with the award-winning creative studio @faccion.cc, directed by Cassio Filho; and produced by Iconoclast, who have previously worked with a number of globally popular brands and artists.
We challenged the studio to create a campaign that mainly showed the color accuracy, sharpness and quality of the screens that allow an immersive experience on the new Moto G family devices. The result was another incredible film produced, which shows a mixture of of colors and shapes that make the smartphone experience practically travel and entertainment.
Renata Altenfelder
Motorola Global Brand Director
The cell phones promoted in the videos cover the new generation — Moto G82, Moto G62 5G, Moto G52 and the Moto G42 which, by the way, is the most recent release on the national market. A detail worth mentioning is that all these models are equipped with OLED screens, ensuring the best contrast and color fidelity.
The highlight of the category is the Moto G82, which boasts a 120 Hz AMOLED display and Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), plus a dual set of speakers that deliver stereo sound. This is one of the biggest evolutions of the model that, previously, used to bet on mono audio and low brightness screens.
Moto G82 specs
- 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution
- Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Platform
- 6 GB of RAM memory
- 128 GB of internal storage
- Expansion via microSD card up to 1 TB
- 16 MP front camera (f/2.4)
- Triple rear camera:
- 50 MP main sensor (OIS; f/1.8)
- Ultrawide sensor + 8 MP depth (f/2.2)
- 2 MP macro sensor (f/2.4)
- 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, NFC and fingerprint reader on the side
- 5,000mAh battery, with 30W TurboPower charging
- android 12
