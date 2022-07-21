Motorola releases new commercial that highlights the quality of the screen and sound of the Moto G line; watch the video

Motorola started on Wednesday (20) a new campaign to publicize the Moto G line. The company’s new generation of mid-range cell phones is now available in Brazil at competitive prices that seek to rival the Galaxy “A” and “M” lines from Motorola. Samsung.

The purpose of the campaign is highlight sound and screen quality creatively, taking the concept of “immersive experience” further. In videos of up to 60 seconds, users of Motorola’s most popular series immerse themselves in the environments that appear on the mobile screen, emphasizing the color fidelity, fluidity and high level sound offered by the products.