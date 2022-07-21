Multilaser is now just Multi and announces millionaire investment in new brand – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Turns and moves some brand announces a rebranding which simplifies its name. See the example of Ponto Frio, which is now just Ponto. The next Brazilian company to follow this path is multilaser. This name will be discontinued soon. Instead, the brand will enter multi.

Products with the Multi brand (image: publicity)

According to the company, the change has two main objectives: to reinforce its Brazilian origin, as well as its immense portfolio, which has more than 5 thousand products. Flávia Drummond, Marketing director at Multilaser — or rather, at Multi — highlights this last aspect:

We are reaffirming our commitment to taking all things that carry technology and that make people’s lives easier, at a fair price for Brazilians. From tablets, smartphones, notebooks and small appliances to electric motorcycles.

The name change also leads to a logo change, obviously. The new symbol features a curved and capital letter ‘M’, which will also act as the brand’s icon. This is what Leo Saito, Multi’s creative director explains:

The curves of the letter M, which will be the icon of the brand, reinforce the connections and allude to a unique and memorable grip. The rounded corners invite and bring the consumer closer in a modern and human way. And the spaced letters build the lightness that the company seeks to communicate.

The brand renewal process was carried out in partnership with the consultancy In and the Soko agency.

Out Multilaser, enter Multi (image: publicity)

R$ 100 million to change the brand

The Multi brand launch campaign is scheduled to start in the second half of August 2022. The company will invest R$ 100 million in this plan.

It is a very high value, but it has an explanation. The process involves not only inserting the new brand into the company’s products, but also various marketing strategies, both online and offline.