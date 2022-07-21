NASA chooses SpaceX rocket to take telescope into space | Innovation

NASA has selected SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket to be the vehicle that will take the Nancy Grace Roman telescope into space. The information was released by the US agency and also by billionaire Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX.

The launch is scheduled for october 2026 and the whole operation will cost $225 million.

Nancy Grace Roman’s main objective will be to study energy and dark matter, in addition to searching for images of the so-called exoplanets – planets located outside the solar system.

Rocket explodes at SpaceX factory during ground test

On the 12th, a propulsion rocket developed by SpaceX for the state-of-the-art Starship spacecraft caught fire during a ground test on Monday (11), in south Texas, United States. There were no injuries.

The test was being broadcast live on the NASA Spaceflight channel. In the image, you can see the moment the rocket’s base is engulfed in flames after the explosion. The video camera recording the test even shakes (see video above).

The Starship rocket is the launch vehicle that is at the heart of billionaire Elon Musk’s ambitions to make human space travel more accessible and routine. Between 2020 and 2021, the company also lost prototypes during testing.

According to Reuters, the failure occurred in the midst of a one-day static fire test campaign of the booster, equipped with an array of 33 Raptor engines for use in an upcoming orbital test flight.