NASA finds a spaghetti-like object on Mars

The Perseverance rover found a spaghetti-like object (Photo: NASA)

The Perseverance rover, the space exploration vehicle of the NASAfound a spaghetti-like object on the surface of Mars. The photo, taken on July 12, shows a fibrous structure nestled in the sand among rocks on the Red Planet. The space agency did not say what the object would be. “Careful observation shows it to have the appearance of a bundle of string, which raises the question of how it got there,” writes journalist Ed Browne in a Newsweek article.

It didn’t take long for the image to catch the internet’s attention. Users echoed the discovery, making fun of the object’s shape. “I knew the Martians were Italians!” one person wrote on Twitter. The photo was also voted Image of the Week of Perseverance, decided by a weekly public vote.

CNET news agency said the most likely explanation is that the object is debris released by Perseverance itself, possibly during its landing maneuver in February 2021. This hypothesis is based on the fact that the rover has already located objects released by it. same. In June of this year, for example, Perseverance located on Mars a piece of aluminum foil used as a thermal blanket during its descent to the planet. (photo below).

According to Newsweek, NASA has yet to comment on the newly discovered object.

Piece of Perseverance thermal blanket foil found by the rover itself in June (Photo: NASA)

