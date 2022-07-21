NASA rover finds string-like object on Mars

NASA has released the image of a strange fibrous object found on the surface of Mars. The photo was taken by the Perseverance rover and shows something that looks like a piece of twine rolled up.

Although the space agency does not report the size of the curious object, it is believed to be only a few centimeters in diameter. The origin of the object is also unknown, but the suspicion is that it is just space junk.

The object may have been part of some component of Perseverance’s complex landing system. This system involves the use of heat shields, parachutes, retro-rockets and even a crane, so that the rover – the size of a car – lands smoothly on the surface of Mars. In the animation below you can see how this procedure occurs.

More space junk on Mars

It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that Perseverance has found pieces of its landing system scattered across the surface of Mars. In June, for example, NASA released another image in which it was possible to see a piece of aluminum foil between the rocks, probably part of the thermal blanket that protects the rover during landing.

The “string” found on July 12 may have fallen off during the landing procedure or came loose when the equipment hit the ground, being subsequently carried away by the wind. Studying these fragments helps NASA engineers understand how components behave during and after descent to the planet.

Since February 2021, Perseverance has been on Mars exploring Jezero Crater, where it is believed to have been flooded by water. The main objective of NASA’s mission is to find signs of microbiological life in the red planet’s past.