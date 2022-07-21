Netflix releases season 3 poster featuring Elliot Page

The Umbrella Academy is about to return and Netflix began releasing promotional art for the 3rd season of the series.

On Twitter, the official streaming account released two year 3 posters, one focused on the character of Elliot Page. Check out:

Recently, it was confirmed that Page’s character will accompany the actor’s transition. He will no longer be called Vanya Hargreaves, and will now adopt the name Viktor Hargraves.

Based on HQ Gerard Waylead singer of My Chemical Romancewith the Brazilian artist Gabriel Bá (Two brothers), Umbrella Academy follows a dysfunctional and estranged family of heroes having to unite after the mysterious death of Sir Richard Haargreves, an eccentric billionaire who adopted them when they were just peculiar children.

Steve Blackman returns as executive producer and showrunner and also reprise their roles Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H.Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore.

Among the news are Justin Cornwell (A Christmas Invention), Justin H.Min (the Ben of the series, but repackaged), Britne Oldford (hunters, Flash), Jake Epstein (Degrassi: The Next Generation), Genesis Rodriguez (Big hero operation) and Cazzie David (Eighty-Sixed), all as students of Sparrow Academy.

The first two seasons of Umbrella Academy are available in the Netflix catalogue. The third arrives in service on June 22.

