New Films from Olivia Wilde, Andrew Dominik and More to Premiere at Venice Film Festival

(Images: Warner, Netflix)

One of the main industry events, the Venice Festival usually indicates which will be the main films of the awards season. While their official schedule is not announced, some films have already secured seats (via Variety).

The most awaited is possibly “Do not worry, dear“. Olivia Wilde’s new film stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, who play a couple living in an idyllic little town in the American desert. Despite the peaceful life, the city hides deep secrets. The feature is scheduled to premiere on the commercial circuit, at first, for September 22.

“blonde” is the long-awaited biopic of Marilyn Monroe, played by Ana de Armas. The film is based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, which mixes fact and fiction to reimagine the life of the great Hollywood star and explore the divide between Marilyn’s public and private personalities. Andrew Dominik’s film debuts on Netflix on September 23.

Luca Guadagnino’s new film, “Bones and All“, will also debut on the Lido. The film features Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as a couple of cannibalistic lovers who cross the US during the 1980s.

Starring Cate Blanchett, “tar” is the new film by Todd Fields. The actress plays the fictional role of Lydia Tár, one of the leading conductors in the world of classical music and one of the first conductors of a large German orchestra. Blanchett has already presided over the 2020 Venice Film Festival jury.

More upcoming premieres include: “white noise“, by Noah Baumbach and starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig; “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”, by Alejando Iñárritu; “The Master Gardener“, by Paul Schrader; between others.

The Venice Film Festival 2022 takes place between August 31 and September 10.