Increasingly improving features to improve users experience on the platform, a new function in WhatsApp will be an end to unanswered messages.

After all, who has never gone through the embarrassing situation of waiting for a return from the other, but was disappointed when they didn’t receive an answer?

Now, this is about to end, as the novelty, detected in an update for Android, is being introduced little by little in the application and, very soon, will end the problem once and for all.

New function arrives in WhatsApp that will be the end of unanswered messages

Just as it is possible to see that the other has taken a screenshot of a photo, the new function that will arrive on WhatsApp will work in the same way.

That way, those who don’t respond to a message will be at a dead end and, consequently, will have to respond to you.

The new feature will show when a text preview appears when you receive a reaction on a specific conversation.

That way, when someone reacts to a message with an emoji or something similar, the app will show who viewed it in the contact list.

However, it is necessary to be careful, as the novelty will only work for groups and some chats without being able to disable the option.

Even if the user chooses to disable the “reaction notifications”, it will be enabled in the group in which the other is inserted.

As found by the WABetaInfo website, the novelty is already available for some beta testers and, soon, new activations will also be available for everyone.

