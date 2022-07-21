Next reinforcement: Adryelson already appears with Botafogo shirt at the CBF BID

the defender adryelson will be the same player Botafogo. He already appears with the alvinegra shirt in the Daily News Bulletin (BID) of the CBF on the date of its termination with the sport, which was the last 12th of July. The information is from journalist Matheus Mandy on Twitter.

According to journalist Marcelo Hazan, from “UOL”, the defender has already undergone medical examinations to sign contract in three years old with Botafogo.

Adryelson, 24, could be officially announced by Botafogo this week.

Source: FogãoNET writing, Matheus Mandy’s Twitter and Marcelo Hazan’s Twitter (UOL)

