Notebook for studying: 6 models for those who can’t afford to spend a lot | Which one to buy?

Study notebooks are ideal for carrying out school or college activities. The following laptops bring more basic technical sheets and are aimed at students looking for cost-effective models that combine satisfactory performance to surf the internet and write papers without spending a lot. Companies like Multilaser, Positivo, Dell, Lenovo and Samsung offer machines for prices from R$1,399, as is the case of the Multilaser 2 in 1 M11W Prime, which can be used as a tablet when folded.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i has 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD for prices starting from R$ 3,149. Another option is the Samsung Book ‎NP550XDA-KH2BR, which features an Intel Core i5 processor and Windows 11 for around R$3,600. Check out six notebooks to study in 2022 below.

1 of 6 Notebook to study: list brings together six models for prices ranging between R$1,399 and R$3,600 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung Notebook to study: list brings together six models for prices ranging between R$ 1,399 and R$ 3,600 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

The M11W Prime, from Multilaser, has a function that can be used both as a computer and as a tablet due to the retractable screen. The keyboard offers standard ABNT2, which displays the “ç” and some of the most used symbols in Brazil. The 11-inch screen has a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and can be a good option for comfort for those looking for a computer for studying and reading. The laptop is sold for prices starting at R$ 1,399.

The hardware of the machine comes with a storage capacity of 64 GB, in addition to a RAM memory of 4 GB. Meanwhile, the machine’s operating system is powered by Windows 11. Rated 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the machine’s good performance for productivity.

Pros: keyboard shortcut for multimedia

keyboard shortcut for multimedia Cons: Does not come with touch pen for tablet use

Multilaser M11W Prime features an 11-inch screen — Photo: Disclosure/Multilaser

Motion Q464C is an entry-level laptop from Positivo with more basic functions. The model can be indicated for students who do not need a powerful machine. According to the manufacturer, it has a high definition (HD) webcam and digital microphone for quality audio. It is equipped with an Intel Atom processor, has 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of eMMC storage and has an Intel Graphics graphics card. This option is sold for values ​​starting from R$ 1,749.

The model is compact, features a 14.1-inch anti-glare screen and does not have a numerical extension on the keyboard, which can impact productivity issues. The device’s battery promises autonomy of up to seven hours and the computer comes with Microsoft Office 365 package included. Rated 4.1 out of 5 stars, buyers highlight the value for money and light weight, being very practical. Others report that the product has crashed and slowed down after a month of use.

Pros: cost benefit

cost benefit Cons: system starts to crash after a certain time

2 of 6 The Positivo Motion Q464C has a high definition (HD) webcam and digital microphone for quality audio — Photo: Disclosure/Positivo The Positivo Motion Q464C has a high definition (HD) webcam and digital microphone for quality audio — Photo: Disclosure/Positivo

The Dell Inspiron i15-i1100-A10PF is an entry-level computer featuring a 3rd generation Intel Core i5 processor clocked at 3.5 GHz. The display measures 15.6 inches and has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The laptop can be a good option for people looking for simple activities such as text editing, academic work, spreadsheet manipulation and the internet. The model sells for around R$2,696.

The Windows 11 machine has 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB SSD and 1 TB HD. Rated 4.8 stars on Amazon, buyers highlight the cost-effectiveness and that the machine fulfills the functions it promises for those looking to dedicate themselves to their studies.

Pros: cost benefit

cost benefit Cons: There is not

3 of 6 Dell Inspiron i15-i1100-A10PF features 1920 x 1080 pixel LED-backlit display with thin bezel and anti-glare — Photo: Handout/Dell Dell Inspiron i15-i1100-A10PF features 1920 x 1080 pixel LED-backlit display with thin bezel and anti-glare — Photo: Handout/Dell

Lenovo’s IdeaPad 3i has a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, a 256 GB SSD for storage and a Windows 11 operating system. dedicated GeForce MX330 video display and Dolby Audio certified sound quality. The model is found by figures starting from R$ 3,149.

It has a webcam with a resolution of 720p, a 15-inch screen with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, ideal for watching movies and series in HD quality. The machine also has two USB 2.0 ports and one USB 3.0 port. On Amazon’s website, the IdeaPad 3i is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars and, as it is considered an average model, buyers rate it as good value for money.

Pros: cost-effective and high speed during use

cost-effective and high speed during use Cons: does not suit those looking for higher performance

4 of 6 IdeaPad 3i features 256 GB SSD — Photo: Disclosure / Lenovo IdeaPad 3i features 256 GB SSD — Photo: Disclosure / Lenovo

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 has a compact size for a 15.6-inch screen. It is an option for those who need more practicality and efficiency when studying and also for those looking for a computer that is easy to transport. Available on Linux and Windows systems, the laptop is sold at prices starting from R$3,299.

It has 256 GB SSD storage, high quality sound with Dolby Audio certification, 720p HD camera with privacy function, Wi-Fi AC and numeric keypad for greater ease in routine. Lenovo’s machine has 4.8 star ratings. Users highlight the speed of the system. However, it ends up disappointing when using it at high performance.

Pros: speed and lightness

speed and lightness Cons: may not please those looking for a high performance notebook

5 of 6 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 has a discreet look and features an AMD Ryzen processor — Photo: Disclosure / Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad 3 has a discreet look and features an AMD Ryzen processor — Photo: Disclosure / Lenovo

The Samsung Book Book features a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and is also equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD. Even as a laptop that doesn’t offer a dedicated GPU, the Samsung Book should be able to perform well for personal use in its mid-range functions. Interested consumers need to pay BRL 3,600 to purchase the product.

The equipment features the Windows 11 system and a 15.6-inch screen with a Full HD resolution of ‎1920 x 1080 pixels. The combination promises a good experience in content consumption for everyday life. Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, the notebook stands out for its battery and camera, even though it’s VGA.

Pros: battery, agility and webcam with good resolution

battery, agility and webcam with good resolution Cons: no dedicated GPU

6 of 6 The Samsung Book is simple, but meets the requirements for personal use and for studies — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung The Samsung Book is simple, but meets the requirements for personal use and for studies — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

