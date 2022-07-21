NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060M GPU turned into desktop graphics card is tested in games

Transformed card performs slightly better than official notebook SKU

The lack of graphics cards at the height of the pandemic and mining led Chinese companies to create desktop versions with mobile GPU designs. Months later, the South Korean channel BullsLab made a review comparing a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060M for desktop versus a true notebook RTX 3060M. The review brought synthetic and gaming benchmarks as well.

This unusual creation made in China does better in games and synthetic benchmarks compared to the RTX 3060M. The tester even set the notebook GPU with TDP above the factory default 80 Watts to 105 W and even then the RTX 3060M did not catch up with its sister who broke free from the prison of a notebook.

It is worth remembering that the RTX 3060M turned into a desktop video card is not exactly a video card for games, as it is a kind of Frankenstein. They are created by unknown companies, since none of the big brands like Asus, Gigabyte, among many others, created their versions.

The desktop RTX 3060M has the same settings as its notebook version. The biggest difference is for the TDP locked at 80W, against the 105 W that the mobile variant actually manages to get when configured. The transformed graphics card achieves frequencies between 100 MHz to 300 MHz faster, depending on the need.

– Continues after advertising –

Chinese OEMs are selling NVIDIA mobile GPUs as graphics cards for mining

Transformed boards are unofficial

The desktop RTX 3060M does not have the LHR limitation, which ended up becoming an acronym, as miners found a way to break the limitation that NVIDIA LHR GPUs had. Also, these video cards do not have an official driver. They use custom versions of 512.15, which is several months old.

As the Videocardz website points out, the lack of official support from NVIDIA, such as official drivers for these transformed GPUs, leads us to believe that their manufacture is even illegal, although the company led by Jensen Huang has never said nothing about it officially.

The RTX 3060M graphics card for desktop PCs even has good performance and could be an alternative on the market, but without NVIDIA’s verdict, that wouldn’t happen. Additionally, rumors suggest that the company will delay the launch of the next generation Ada Lovelace due to the amount of current generation RTX 30 cards that are on the market.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VideoCardz Source: Bulls Lab