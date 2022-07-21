One of Thor 4’s Biggest Mysteries Solved by MCU Fans



Playing in theaters around the world, Thor: Love and Thunder brings exciting developments to Phase 4 of the MCU. The film’s denouement poses a major dilemma for the Marvel canon. On social media, fans may have resolved this important issue – which has been keeping many viewers awake at night.

‘After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor tries to achieve inner peace. However, the Asgardian is forced to return to and recruit Valkyrie, Korg and Jane Foster to face Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods’, states the official synopsis for Thor 4.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, the film has Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Christian Bale (Gorr), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Taika Waititi (Korg) and Russell Crowe (Zeus) in the cast.

We explain below how Marvel fans unraveled one of the biggest mysteries of the outcome of Thor 4 – check it out (and beware of spoilers!).



Why does Jane Foster go to Valhalla at the end of Thor 4?

One of the biggest questions from Thor 4 viewers is this: why did Jane Foster go to Valhalla after death, even though she didn’t die in battle?

It’s worth remembering that, in the MCU movies, Thor states that to enter Valhalla, you need to ‘die in battle’.

On Reddit, a Marvel fan shared an interesting theory and brought up explanations for the ‘hole’ in Love and Thunder.

‘At the beginning of the movie, Thor tells Sif that she will not go to Valhalla unless she dies in battle. Then Jane dies and goes to Valhalla. Was Thor wrong or Jane a special case?’, asked a fan on the social network.

On the thread, many fans shared theories as to why. The most plausible explanation is that Jane actually died in battle.

After all, Natalie Portman’s character was battling cancer. Therefore, the ‘battle’ can be something metaphorical, and not necessarily represent a physical fight.

‘At the beginning of the movie, when Jane’s mother dies of cancer, she tells her daughter to ‘keep fighting’. With that, she implies that the battle against cancer is as valid as any other physical fight. In the end, she loses the fight against cancer, so she goes to Valhalla,’ commented a Marvel fan.

In the same post, a person who survived cancer spoke more about the battle with the disease.

‘I am a cancer survivor. Trust me, a real war is being waged against your own body. You look in the mirror, and you don’t see yourself. You suffer, vomit and don’t eat for days. a real hell. So the fact that Jane goes to Valhalla after death makes perfect sense to me,’ commented another viewer.

Thor: Amor e Trovo is in theaters in Brazil. The film is expected to hit the Disney+ catalog soon. Click here to subscribe to the platform.

