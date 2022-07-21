One UI 4.1.1: Samsung tests new version of the interface with Android 12L for the Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung has begun secretly testing One UI 4.1.1, a new version of its user interface that will be based on Android 12L. One of the first phones that will receive the version adapted for large screens is the Galaxy S21 Ultra, as a new user post suggests @matthewreiter73 from Reddit. On Wednesday (20), the South Korean company began releasing the firmware version G998BXXU5DVGA to its internal testers — not yet available to the mass of users. This build should be the first beta of One UI 4.1.1 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, indicating that the previous-gen top-of-the-line will be one of the first to be updated with Android 12L.

Apparently only UK testers are getting the One UI 4.1.1 beta. Despite sounding like a minor update over One UI 4.1, this update should bring several new features and improvements to the multitasking experience offered by Android 12L, a version optimized for tablets and foldable phones of the Google operating system. It is speculated that One UI 4.1.1 will be officially released during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for August 10th. Samsung should take the opportunity to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

















Android 12L is known for bringing productivity features and optimizations for multitasking through APIs unique to big screen devices. Currently, this version of the platform is available on “Pixel” cell phones and other devices. As a top of the line, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is eligible for four major Android updates. The mobile debuted in 2021 with Android 11 and was one of the first to receive Android 12. It is possible that One UI 4.1.1 with Android 12L counts as its second upgrade and the previous generation flagship is only updated to Android 14.









