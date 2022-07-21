Oppenheimer gets a beautiful official poster

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer had his first – and very beautiful – official poster released by Universal Pictures.

The highlight goes to Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) as J. Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atomic bomb.

Playback/Universal Pictures

Due to the huge controversy of the theatrical release of Tenet, Nolan decided to end his long collaboration with the Warner Bros.and Universal Pictures won the competition against other studios by meeting some important requirements.

The director asked for a budget of $100 million (showing that the scale will be smaller compared to previous works), full creative control, 20% of the box office and a six-week period where Universal cannot release any other productions in theaters.

In this third, it’s something that helps lessen competition and generate greater profit for the director personally, as well as for Universal.

In addition, it has already been confirmed that the film will be in theaters between 90 and 120 days, without the possibility of reaching any streaming platform or purchase and rent.

Oppenheimer will tell the true story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who became the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory, heading the research and development of the atomic bomb that ended World War II, under what was secretly called the Manhattan Project. .

The main cast has Cillian Murphy (The origin), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Matt Damon (Bourne), Emily Blunt (On the Edge of Tomorrow, Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Rami Malek (007: No Time to Die), Benny Safdie (Good behavior), Gary Oldman (Batman Begins), Josh Harnett (Black Hawk Down) and others.

The premiere is scheduled for July 21, 2023.