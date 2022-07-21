Outside Globo, Ana Paula Araújo debuts on a new broadcaster’s program and confirms: “We need to talk”

Ana Paula Araújo appeared on Portuguese TV news

Currently on vacation from the presentation of the Good morning Brazil at Globethe journalist Ana Paula Araújo used her Instagram profile to share her participation in a Portuguese broadcaster, where she spoke about her book, where she talks about the abuse suffered by women.

“Here is my participation in Portuguese TV. Thanks for the space, @rtppt ! And let’s go! #we need to talk about abuse”, wrote the famous journalist in the caption of her publication.

“You are essential in our country!!! 👏👏👏👏❤️,” wrote one follower. “Congratulations!!! But how well this friend of mine speaks! Absolutely necessary reading!!” said another. “Cool! You are very chic!! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏,” commented a third.

ACCOMPANIED BY GREAT LOVE

The journalist is not only in Portugal for work, she is enjoying her vacation days in the Portuguese country. Last Tuesday (19), she left her own modest pattern aside and published a very rare photo with her great love, Pedro Corrêa.

Many do not even imagine, however, the presenter of Bom Dia Brasil has been out of the tracks for a long time. Both she, and her lover, do not usually declare themselves publicly, but, although rare, they eventually give the air of grace and draw sighs from thousands of followers.

Apparently, like Ana Paula Araújo, Pedro is also on vacation, during this trip, the Globo contractor brought some clicks with her lover, and this time, she appeared in a very retro elevator. “And there was still time for the classic selfie in the elevator – and in a classic elevator”, wrote the anchor of Bom Dia Brasil, with a passionate face.

