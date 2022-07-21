Palmeiras negotiates a higher percentage for the sale of Gabriel Veron to Porto; see operation details

ESPN found that the conditions that Palmeiras intends to negotiate striker Gabriel Veron with Porto

This Wednesday morning (20th), the ESPN.com.br showed that the palm trees it received an official offer from Porto for the purchase of striker Gabriel Veron.

During the afternoon, conversations between the Brazilian team and the Portuguese evolved, with Verdão negotiating to receive a higher percentage than initially proposed.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

According to the report, the Porto offer was 10 million euros (R$ 55.61 million, at the current price).

Palmeiras has 60% of the athlete. According to sources involved in the conversations, the São Paulo team will keep 10% rights and also negotiates with Santa Cruz-RN (first club in Veron and owner of the 40% remaining) to pocket 80% of the sale value.

In this way, the alviverde club would have approximately BRL 44 million of trading, more 10% of a future sale made by the Dragons.

Talks are close to completion, and the trend is for Gabriel to travel to Portugal in the coming days to finalize everything and sign a contract with the current Portuguese champion.

play 1:55 Palmeiras received an official offer from Porto for the purchase of striker Gabriel Veron.

in contact with ESPNthe president of Santa Cruz-RN, Lupércio Segundo, confirmed that he entered into an agreement with Palmeiras for the amounts to be received in the negotiation.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

“What had to be defined is defined. We have a five-year partnership. It is already in line. Now, the conversation is between Palmeiras and Porto. Veron is 20 years old. In two seasons in Portugal, close to 23 years old, he will be able to think into something bigger”, said the representative.

With muscle injuries Ron and Rafael NavarroVeron received the opportunity to be in charge of attacking Palmeiras and has done the job.

In addition to a good performance against São Paulo, the striker scored the winning goal by 1-0 against Cuiabá, at Allianz Parque, in the last round of the Brasileirão.

A departure from Veron at this point can be amortized by the presence of Merentiel and “flake” Lopeznames hired in this transfer market, in addition to the presence of the boy Giovannifrom the club’s base, and treated as a “new gem” by the football department.