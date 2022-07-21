Palmeiras reinforcements, Flaco López and Merentiel are related and travel with the squad to BH

Palmeiras players held on Wednesday morning, at the Football Academy, in São Paulo, the last training session to prepare for the match against América-MG, this Thursday, at 8 pm (GMT), at the Independência stadium, in Belo Horizonte. In the afternoon, the alviverde delegation departed for the capital of Minas Gerais with news. Argentine strikers José Flaco López and Uruguayan Miguel Merentiel, already registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID), were listed by Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira.

“First stop with the alviverde squad: Belo Horizonte. Let’s go for more, greengos!”, wrote Palmeiras in a post on their official Twitter account, with a photo of the two players already inside the plane heading to the capital of Minas Gerais.

With Rony and Rafael Navarro out due to injury, one of the two could have a chance as a starter in Minas Gerais. Who has more chances to play is Flaco López, who would replace Gabriel Veron, author of the goal of Verdão’s victory over Cuiabá by 1-0, last Monday, at the Allianz Parque stadium, in São Paulo.

With 33 points, Palmeiras starts the round with two more than Atlético-MG, which also plays this Thursday – from 7 pm against Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá. With only two rounds for the Brasileirão to reach its half, Verdão will guarantee the symbolic title of “champion of the first round” if they beat América-MG and Galo don’t win in Mato Grosso.

