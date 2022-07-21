Park Seo-joon to Play Avengers Hero

Sequel to one of the MCU’s biggest hits, captain marvel 2 will be the next film of the powerful superhero played by Brie Larson, which currently has a release date set for July 2023.

READ TOO!

captain marvel 2actually got a new title a while ago out there: “the marvels“, which, despite everything, has not yet received a translation in Brazil. And the new superhero movie still has many other news.

This time it’s director Nia DaCosta (The Legend of Candyman) directs the new adventure, which will give Brie Larson’s superheroine the support of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), who promise to form a simply epic trio.

Zawe Ashton plays the film’s main villain, although the character’s identity is still being kept under wraps. But in addition to these four, the film will still feature many other characters.

beware of spoilers: There will be an accident scene of a spaceship, which carries both humans on board and skrulls, and everyone will find themselves in a panic. But another race that will be present on the spacecraft will be the flerkens, space creatures that look like cats and we could see in the first movie through the Goose: