party action

It is a cinema that moves a large part of the public around the world. Action movies also end up marking time, while many are forgotten after the last fight. In the midst of this, there are stars who constitute themselves as protagonists of plots that have this tone. The month of July marks the anniversary of some names that you should remember if you watch movies of the genre. Tom Cruise, Sylvester Stallone, Harrison Ford, Vin Diesel and Jason Statham are some of the birthdays of the month. Calm down, there’s more. Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lopez, Margot Robbie and Sandra Bullock are also on this list. For starters, the eternal Indiana Jones Harrison Ford (pictured) turned 80 on the 13th, with more than 50 dedicated to art. Everyone knows that the star collects adrenaline-fueled characters. Of course, like his fellow birthdays, he also ends up being recognized and applauded in different versions of his action characters. He was once an award-winning, grumpy journalist on the romantic comedy “A Glorious Morning,” for example. On the 18th, one of the most famous bald men in Hollywood turns 55. The owner of the day is Vin Diesel. The engine and brawl guy from the “Fast and Furious” franchise, was also “The Last Witch Hunter”. The new sixty on the block is Tom Cruise. The one from “Collateral”, “Mission: Impossible”, “Explosive Encounter”, but also from “Raging Aces” and “Minority Report”, as we mentioned in last week’s column. This list could not miss Sylvester Stallone, the venerated “Rocky” in his series of films, who has also shone in “Creed: Born To Fight”, “Escape Route 2” and “The Falcon – The Champion of Champions”, who celebrated his 76th birthday on the 6th. On the 9th, who was at the party was Tom Hanks, the man from “The Terminal”, “Cast Away”, “Arabian Business” and “Forrest Gump, the Storyteller”, which earned him the Oscars and the Golden Globes. Another action-type name on screen is the British Jason Statham, who turns 55 on the 26th. The star was, among others, in “Adrenaline”, “A Master’s Exit” and “Rogue – The Assassin”. On the female side, the birthdays of the month highlighted are the Australian Margot Robbie, who had her birthday on the 2nd, with hits such as “Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn” and Jennifer Lopez, who arrives powerfully at 53 years old on the 24th.