PC Vasconcellos sees contrast between Bauermann and Kanu and offensive efficiency as crucial in Santos 2 x 0 Botafogo

“SporTV” commentator Paulo Cesar Vasconcellos analyzed two points as fundamental for the victory of the saints 2-0 over the Botafogothis Wednesday, in Vila Belmiro, for the Brazilian championship. He gave his opinion on the “Exchange of Passes” program.

– It’s no use for Botafogo to win praise, it has to win games. It was a very constructive Botafogo, with more possession, but a much more efficient Santos, knowing how to take advantage of flaws, such as the inefficiency in the crossed balls in the area. If on the one hand (Eduardo) Bauermann was the best on the field, on the other Kanu missed the first goal and was hesitant in Marcos Leonardo’s goal play – summarized PC.

– The game sends a message to Botafogo, that it needs to reinforce the offensive line. Has Jeffinho highly promising, Matheus Nascimento it’s also Vinícius Lopes who is just a fighter. The contrast of the game is that Bauermann didn’t miss a ball, for Botafogo Kanu didn’t have a good night. Another contrast was the offensive line, which Santos had efficiency to put the ball in the net, Botafogo did not – he added.

the commentator Carlos Eduardo Lino also analyzed the match.

– It was a very busy game, with submissions, the fan says that Botafogo plays well, but can’t get it going. It earns praise, but it does not earn points. What surprised me was the ability of both teams to generate game and create opportunities. When you get into a striking game, you have to have quality in the decisive moments, which Santos had. Made it 1 to 0 and then chose to counterattack – said Lino.