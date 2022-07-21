Photos are out! When does “Vampire Academy” come out?

Theme of a panel at Comic-Con this Thursday (7/21), the series “Vampire Academy” had his first photos released by the Peacock streaming service. The photos show the protagonists Christian (Andre Dae Kim), Lisa (Daniela Nieves), Rose (Sisi Stringer) and Dmitri (Kieron Moore). Look:

When does the “Vampire Academy” series premiere?

The series is set to enter the Peacock catalog on September 15 in the United States. There is still no release date in Brazil.

“Vampire Academy”, as the title implies, is a vampire series. The show follows the friendship of two very different young women, who are completing their education to enter the royalty of vampire society. The story is based on books written by Richelle Mead.

A curiosity is that the writers of the series have already written other vampire stories. One of them is Julie Plecthe same as “The Vampire Diaries” and “Legacies”, and the other is Marguerite MacIntyre, who wrote “The Originals”. Second Julie Plec, “Vampire Academy” is a portmanteau of “Bridgerton” and “The Hunger Games”.

Vampire Academy book inspired movie

The same book that inspired the Peacock series was also the basis for a movie called “Vampire Academy: Kiss of Shadows”. It did poorly at the box office, and did not even debut in Brazilian cinemas. From the director of “Mean Girls”, Mark Waters, the film was a loss for the producers. The box office was less than its budget.

In the film, the main cast consisted of Zoey Deutch, Lucy Fry, Danila Kozlovskiy and Dominic Sherwood. See the trailer: