Picsew is an essential app for taking screenshots

I often want to share some screenshot on Twitter, but making the post more interesting. I usually use the Apple Frames shortcut, which adds frames to screenshots of Apple products and can even be faster using the Photos app.

But I recently discovered the picsew, an application that does more than the aforementioned shortcut, in a much more customizable way. And this is just his function.

“Sewing” the images

Starting with the main purpose of the application, which has to do with its own name, which we translate to “Sew Photos”. There’s not much of a secret here: if you take several screenshots of a page or text, you can merge them into a single image.

Here alone, we have five options for doing this:

scrollshot : Merges all your screenshots into one, stitching them all together as one big image, ignoring and cropping the iPhone’s top and bottom bars.

: Merges all your screenshots into one, stitching them all together as one big image, ignoring and cropping the iPhone’s top and bottom bars. Vertical : the same as the previous one, but without making the necessary cuts to join the captures.

: the same as the previous one, but without making the necessary cuts to join the captures. Horizontal : Join captures side by side.

: Join captures side by side. Scrollshot Recording : is like the first option on this list, but it records the screen to make it much faster and more convenient. Just press and hold the Screen Recording button in Control Center and open the app/text.

: is like the first option on this list, but it records the screen to make it much faster and more convenient. Just press and hold the Screen Recording button in Control Center and open the app/text. Web Snapshot: After activating the Picsew extension through Safari, open the website, wait for it to load completely, tap the share button and choose the extension to save the page completely.

For the Vertical and Horizontal functions, there is a pencil at the ends for a more precise adjustment, in case you want to crop the image right there for a better fit.

A very cool feature, which is not activated by default, is to automatically delete the images you used to “sew”. To activate it, on the first screen, tap the gear in the upper right corner, then tap “Export”and activate the option “Autodelete Source Images”. This way, after exporting your stitching, you still get a popup that says “Allow ‘Picsew’ to delete X photos?” – intelligent.

putting frames

My favorite function, in fact the only one I use in the app, is to frame the screenshots of iPhones, Apple Watch and iPad. Well, so far there are no frames for Macs; in this, Apple Frames comes out ahead. Still, Picsew’s various customizations won me over. Look how beautiful it looks:

A frame is very easy to place: open the app, and on the first screen, select just one image, tap “Adjust”then up there tap on “Tools”, then at the bottom tap the second icon (the phone one) and choose your phone color! Check the available models:

In the case of Apple’s smartphone, the options range from iPhone SE (1st and 2nd generations), iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR and the entire line of iPhones 11, 12 and 13, including all the colors of each device, including the green launched lastly on iPhones 13 Pro [Max].

As for the Apple Watch models, we have the Series 2, 6 and 7 bezels, all with bracelets matching the color of the watch; but, interestingly, only the Series 6 has Pride wristbands, and only from the 2020s and 2021s.

Finally, we have iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) and iPad Pro 12.9” (3rd generation).

And, as stated above, there are no frames for Macs yet.

Usually Picsew already detects your device by the size of the screenshot, but if the match is not correct, choose the phone icon on the top bar, as shown in the image below.

Taking advantage of the image above, it is important to understand the icons above inside the function “Tools”, not to get lost. From left to right, on the bottom bar:

The copyright symbol adds a watermark, in text or image, in the corner of the photo or across the entire screen;

The phone icon is where you place the frames;

The magic wand gives you the option to replace your status bar, leaving it cleaner, like Apple’s, that is, always marking 9:41 and with battery and cellular and Wi-Fi signals always full;

The fourth icon adds white borders to each image when you are stitching multiple shots;

The last two options are direct markups on the image, either with text annotations or with doodles.

It’s free? Do you have in-house purchases?

Picsew is free to download and use some functions. Full unlocking with all functions requires a single in-house purchase of R$11 — which is fair value considering there are no future subscriptions.

The only negative points are the lack of Portuguese, and the lack of an explanation of all the functions. Maybe a tutorial would be nice. 😛