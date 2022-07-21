Portugal has more than a thousand deaths from heat wave and issues high alert for high temperatures

LISBON – Portugal issued a maximum alert for the high temperatures in the country this Wednesday, 20, as firefighters and emergency services still try to contain outbreaks of forest fire and the damage caused by the heat that killed more than 1 thousand people in the country since the beginning of the month.

O Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere classified the heat alert level as “orange”, the highest on the scale, while around 35 municipalities in the Portuguese interior were identified as at maximum risk of rural fire.

Hundreds of soldiers continue to fight active bushfires in the north of the country, the worst of which is in Murça – where the fire started on Sunday, has already devastated nearly 10,000 hectares and forced the evacuation of staff and patients from a nursing home.

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

Area devastated by forest fire in the Murça region of northern Portugal. Photograph: Patricia de Melo Moreira / AFP – 07/20/2022

The Portuguese government decided to extend the state of alert for disaster response, in force since Monday, and re-analyze the threat of temperatures and fires on Thursday, 21.

The reassessment of the Portuguese authorities coincides with the moment when the heat wave that sweeps the Europe seems to begin to shift towards the east, raising concern in countries in the central strip of the continent.

The meteorological service Germany predicted the heat wave would shift eastward after the country recorded the hottest day of the year so far on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching 39.5°C in the west of the country. cities in Belgium and on Netherlands also recorded temperatures above 37°C on Tuesday, just below the records set in a July 2019 heat wave, according to meteorological historian Maximiliano Herrera.

This Wednesday, the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, confirmed that more than 500 people had died as a result of the high temperatures in the country. “I urge citizens to take extreme precautions,” Sánchez said during a visit to an area affected by a fire in the Aragon region.

In France, Spain, Greece and the United Kingdom, firefighters have also battled wildfires due to high temperatures in recent days. Authorities ordered the eviction of a hospital on the outskirts of Athens. In London, firefighters battled several large fires across the city, from Wembley to Croydon, with dozens of residents forced to flee.

Drought conditions and extreme heat have dramatically increased the chances of wildfires spreading, according to the European Union’s Copernicus climate monitoring service. A considerable part of Western Europe is in “extreme fire danger”, it said on Tuesday.

A young man refreshes himself in a fountain in Budapest this Wednesday, 20. Photograph: Zoltan Balogh/MTI via AP

Along with rising carbon emissions from wildfires, Copernicus scientists warn that “very high levels” of ozone pollution caused by the heat wave could affect northern and western Europe in the coming days.

“The potential impacts of very high ozone pollution on human health could be considerable in terms of both respiratory and cardiovascular disease,” said Mark Parrington, senior scientist at Copernicus./ WPOST, EFE and AFP