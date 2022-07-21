PowerWash Simulator is a blockbuster and has 97% positive ratings on Steam

Yes, it’s basically a washing machine simulator.

You can find simulators of anything on Steam. The most recent release of this style, PowerWash Simulator, has been quite successful. The washing things simulator currently has 22,944 reviews on Steam, 97% of them positive. Interestingly, the game is distributed by Square Enix.

The analyses, as you can imagine, are of the most varied. “I don’t know why I bought this, but I highly recommend it”, “For people who have OCD it’s the ideal game. I spent 11 hours playing the game and I didn’t even feel it, it’s worth it!!!” and “Tell the dirty houses I arrived”, are some examples. All positive, worth remembering.

Those who didn’t like the game said “Teeeeeeedio”, “full of bugs”, “unplayable until the devs add sex to the game”, and “full of bugs”. These are basically the negative reviews in Portuguese. One person said, in English, something pertinent: “at first, I took the game through co-op to play with my boyfriend. Co-op sucks, considering that only the host gets the progress, pieces of the story, money and achievements . Basically it’s just fun for the host.”

“Relieve the pressure with PowerWash Simulator! Let your worries wash away under the soothing sound of the water jets. Activate your jet cleaner and clean every bit of dirt and slime you can find. Build your own laundry room and unlock new tools, upgrades and more, all with the simple satisfaction of washing everything until it shines.”

PowerWash Simulator is also out for Xbox consoles and is available on Game Pass, but on Steam the game had a maximum peak of 10,512 concurrent players and right now more than 6,500 are playing on Valve’s platform. On the game’s Steam page, the developers only disclosed the minimum requirements:

– Continues after advertising –

System Requirements – Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 8 (64-bit) or higher

Processor: Intel i5-760 (4*2800), AMD Phenom II

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Video Card: GeForce GTX 760, AMD R7 260X

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 6 GB of available space

Yes, virtually any PC with current configuration, even entry-level, runs PowerWash Simulator. The game is priced at R$74.90 on Steam and R$113.90 on Xbox.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Steam