President of Italy decides to dissolve Parliament after Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s resignation | World

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on Thursday he had dissolved parliament after Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s coalition collapsed.

Mattarella said he decided on early elections because the lack of support for Draghi also indicated there was “no possibility” of forming another government that could lead to a majority of lawmakers.

No official date has been set for a new election, but according to Italian channel RAI, it will be on September 25. The Italian president said it must be carried out within 70 days according to Italy’s Constitution, that date being when that deadline expires.

The term in Parliament in Italy lasts for 5 years and should have gone until March 2023.

Prime Minister’s resignation

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi bids farewell to Parliament in Rome, Italy — Photo: Andrew Medicchini/AP

Draghi tendered his resignation as prime minister on Thursday after his national unity coalition government collapsed. It is the second time that Draghi has resigned from the position.

Draghi “reiterated his resignation and that of the executive he heads”, the presidency said in a brief statement, specifying that it “has been informed” of the decision and that he will remain in office for the time being to “direct current affairs”.

Much applauded in the Chamber of Deputies, Draghi immediately requested the suspension of the session to travel to the Quirinal presidential palace, where he arrived shortly after 9:15 am local time (04:15 am in Brasília) to communicate his “decision” to President Sergio Mattarella.