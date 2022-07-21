Prime Video “copies” Netflix and launches news

The Amazon platform changed its look this week and according to user testimonials, Prime Video now looks a lot like Netflix.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank launches new silver card: how does it work?

For some time now, subscribers have criticized the interface of Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service for a revamp. On social media, there have even been jokes that Jeff Bezos – the founder of Amazon who became the company’s CEO until July 2021 – is one of the richest people in the world, providing such a mediocre service.

In this way, the Amazon platform changed its look this week and according to user testimonials, Prime Video now looks a lot like Netflix, one of the company’s main competitors. The style is also reminiscent of the format used by Disney+.

Meet the new Prime Video, similar to the already known Netflix

However, to reach the level of quality of competitors (mainly Netflix), it is not enough to invest in great originals: the user experience is also important. The company promises an update with major changes, including a modern look, dynamic look, improved search and better organization and arrangement of content on the portal.

After 18 months of development, the new design began testing on connected TV devices (smart TVs) and Android apps in the US this week and is expected to roll out to Prime Video customers worldwide in the coming months.

Will working hours be reduced in Brazil?

Some changes have already been noticed by subscribers to the service, among them is a new functional sidebar and easier navigation for all subscribers. Clearly, Amazon has decided to satisfy the demands of countless users looking for a more pleasant browsing platform.

As with Netflix, popular content will be highlighted right on the home screen, which already shortens the path for many viewers. In addition, navigation gained larger and less contoured images, which brings lightness to the eyes.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: xalien / Shutterstock.com