“Probable destination is Japan”; Palmeiras does not stop at Veron and is close to selling another striker

Palmeiras fans are criticizing the board for the delay in looking for new reinforcements in the ball market

Palmeiras has a very important game this Thursday (21), against America-MGat the Independence, in Belo Horizonte. Verdão wants to stay alive in the lead of the Brazilian Championship and goes with everything in search of 3 points away from home. Abel Ferreira wants the team to be very focused so as not to give a chance to chance.

About the ball market, at any time the direction alviverde should announce the sale of Gabriel Veron who will head to Porto, from Portugal. The deal is closed and Verdão will receive around 8 million euros, also keeping 10% of a future sale. The Palmeiras fans did not like the values ​​and have been criticizing the leaders.

It’s not just the striker revealed by Palmeiras who is leaving, another player in the position is also highly rated to leave. Its about Breno Lopes, hero of the Libertadores bi match against Santos, at Maracanã. According to information from the profile specialized in player transfers, “Transfers24hr”, he is negotiating to work for Shimizu S-Pulse, from Japan.

“@spulse_official is in negotiations with @Palmeiras for Breno Lopes, a 26-year-old forward. The Japanese club is negotiating the definitive purchase of the Brazilian player”, said the profile on Twitter and the news is shaking the web of alviverdes a lot. Some understand that his departure is a good thing for the Club, which will need to urgently seek reinforcements..

Breno Lopes was never a starter at Verdão. have lived better times, but dropped production, as well as other athletes. The trend is that, if this information is confirmed, the sale will be made official very soon, without many demands on the part of Palmeiras in the transaction.