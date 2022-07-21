Putin accuses Canada of delaying turbine to sell its own gas to Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Canada on Wednesday of delaying the return of a German turbine from the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline repaired on Canadian territory to try to sell its own hydrocarbons on the European market.

The fate of this Siemens machine sowed uncertainty about the future of deliveries from Russia. This equipment is presented by Moscow as essential for the smooth operation of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline. The infrastructure supplies Germany and Europe with Russian gas.

Canada returned the equipment to Germany after hesitating over sanctions against Moscow imposed by Russia’s offensive in Ukraine. For Moscow, the delivery date remains unknown.

“A device needed to be repaired. Canada did not return it due to economic sanctions against Gazprom, although the repairs were carried out at a Siemens factory,” Putin told the Tass news agency.

“I will tell you why Canada did this. It is because it also produces oil and gas and plans to enter the European market,” added the Russian president.

The Nord Stream pipeline is currently closed for a ten-day maintenance, to be completed on Thursday (21).

European countries fear, however, that Moscow will cling to a technical reason as a pretext to prevent the resumption of its deliveries and thus put pressure on them in the context of the conflict with Ukraine.

Before shutting down Nord Stream 1, Russia considerably reduced its gas supply in recent weeks, justified by the lack of Siemens turbines.

On Wednesday, Germany called the argument an “excuse”, while the European Union accused Moscow of using the gas “as a weapon”.