Redmi K60: new line may have 2K resolution display, 50 MP camera and more

Redmi has not stopped updating the Redmi K50 line yet, but the first rumors about the Redmi K60 family have already started to circulate in China. This frantic pace of releases by the Chinese manufacturer has been drawing the public’s attention and making leakers “the joy”.

Commenting on the matter, the well-known Digital Chat Station revealed that the Redmi K60 line must have a dual platform strategy. That is, smartphones must use MediaTek and Snapdragon processors.

The leaker also reports that the two main chipsets will be based on TSMC’s 4nm process.

With this, we can say that smartphones can be launched with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus.