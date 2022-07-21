Redmi K60: new line may have 2K resolution display, 50 MP camera and more

Redmi has not stopped updating the Redmi K50 line yet, but the first rumors about the Redmi K60 family have already started to circulate in China. This frantic pace of releases by the Chinese manufacturer has been drawing the public’s attention and making leakers “the joy”.
Commenting on the matter, the well-known Digital Chat Station revealed that the Redmi K60 line must have a dual platform strategy. That is, smartphones must use MediaTek and Snapdragon processors.
The leaker also reports that the two main chipsets will be based on TSMC’s 4nm process.
With this, we can say that smartphones can be launched with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus.
Other important details of the future members of the Redmi K60 line still include the presence of flexible AMOLED screen with curved edges on some models and up to 2K resolution.
In the photographic field, smartphones can also have a 50 MP main camera, with the chosen sensor being a modified version of the Sony IMX766.
The fingerprint reader of all models must be located under the display.
Finally, we will also have ultra-fast charging technology and native Android 13 with MIUI 14. For now, the Chinese manufacturer does not confirm the veracity of the leak.
In any case, it is not news to anyone that Redmi is still preparing to announce the Redmi K50S line and should surprise the market with the 200 MP camera of the K50S Pro model.