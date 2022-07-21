Reggae takes over the Festa Julina at Clube Esperia with Maneva, Deko and Julies – Portal Famosos Brasil

Reggae takes over the Festa Julina at Clube Esperia with Maneva, Deko and Julies

One of the most traditional clubs in São Paulo, the club wait is back with Party julina most awaited in the North Zone of São Paulo. And, to celebrate the return, the arraiá will take place for the first time in two weekends with a very special opening. on the 22nd of Julythe main names of national reggae, maneva, deko and Julies, take the stage and promise to warm the audience more than the bonfire itself. Tickets are now on sale at the link: https://www.ingresse.com/festa-julina-clube-esperia.

O MANEVA brings in its presentation its newest release, the album “New world”. The project is the harbinger of a new era, the great planting of attitudes, emotions, colors and feelings, crowning the band’s 17-year career. So many poems turned into music brought 11 certificationsincluding 1 Diamond Single and a 2021 Latin Grammy nomination, in the Best Portuguese Language Song category. Recognition is also reflected on digital distribution platforms, where MANEVA occupies the list “Top 200” by Spotifyhas 1.5 billion streams (600 million views on YouTube alone) and more than 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, marks achieved due to the union between the sensitivity and technical quality of its members.

Author of the song nominated for Latin Grammy with Maneva, the singer-songwriter DEKO is one of the main and most active figures of the new generation of Brazilian reggae. The reason? In addition to being a performer of songs like “White Sands” and “The time”, the artist has also written songs for names like Gabriel Elias, Attitude 67, Di Ferrero, As Baías & Mc rebeccaNeguinho da boxViegas, Julies, his compositions have already surpassed the mark of 100 million streams and is ready to conquer Brazil.

Representing the new era of the genre, with more than 3 million streams in music apps, Julies also promises to liven up the julina party. In his luggage, the singer has the debut album “Beginning middle and end”,critical, public and full of cameos. With the presence of names like maneva on the track “Our Feeling”, Anna Lu & zapi in “Fumaça”, a single that has already accumulated almost 1 million streams, Good vibe in the song “When You Come” and viegas in “Ela Arrebenta”, the debut album has 10 songs: 9 tracks and an acoustic version.

The schedule of the Festa Julina at Clube Esperia, which takes place from the 22nd to the 31st of July, will have musical attractions for all ages: DJ, quadrilha, various shows and silent fireworks. On the menu, options for all tastes, and of course, the typical flavors will not be lacking: corn stall, tapioca, pastel, barbecue, fogazza, fries, broths, quentao, regional foods, artisanal hamburgers, and desserts to sweeten the biggest party. of the city.

Service – Festa Junina Club wait

Date: June 22

Gates open: 6pm

Shows: from 8pm

Tickets: https://www.ingresse.com/festa-julina-clube-esperia

Complete schedule:

7/22 (Friday)

maneva

deko

Julies

07/23 (Saturday)

Rose Fulo

Salu

Smolka

07/24 (Sunday)

samplear

I deny it

Mary and Tulio

7/29 (Friday)

In the right time

Jonn

Edson and Enrique

07/30 (Saturday)

band Malta

Smolka

Felipe Marquez

From Grace

Noble

lil paul

Nego 2M

07/31 (Sunday)

Virgulino Trio

Vitor Lopes

Mary and Tulio