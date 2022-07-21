Research shows that 17% of Northeasterners support teams in the region; see the biggest fans | football

Only 17.3% of Northeasterners have a club from the region as their first team. This is what O GLOBO/Ipec research shows, carried out between July 1st and 5th. According to the survey, 50.4% of the fans consulted mentioned clubs from outside the region as their first option – Flamengo being the most cited (31.3% did not know or did not respond).
Among the Northeastern clubs, the most remembered in the survey was Bahia, with 5.9%. Then comes Sport, with 3.1% (see full list below). The data were collected by IPEC in 128 municipalities throughout Brazil, through 2,000 interviews. 31.3% of people interviewed in the Northeast did not know or did not respond.
For journalist Rodrigo Capelo, there is more than one explanation for the low number of fans of Northeastern teams. In addition to the issue of the propagation of radio in the 50s and 60s, which broadcast games of teams from the Southeast and influenced the choices made by these clubs, the economic structure of Brazilian football caused an imbalance. (See video at top of page)
-“When we say that only 17% of people in the Northeast support teams in the Northeast, this is very sad. This is the result of a past, in the 50s and 60s, when the radio waves took football from the Southeast to above, and influenced choices, both because of the economic structure of Brazilian football, which excluded clubs from the northeast for a long time”.
– In 87, when the club of 13 appeared, there was only Bahia. Vitória and Sport entered later. So teams like Fortaleza, Ceará, Náutico and Santa Cruz didn’t have access to money for three decades. This took away from these clubs the possibility of being in the first tier – he analyzed.
The ranking shows the first 13 teams that were mentioned, including the Brazilian National Team, mentioned by 1.4% of the fans. Six clubs from the Southeast are remembered by fans from the Northeast – Flamengo, Corinthians, São Paulo, Palmeiras, Vasco and Santos – in addition to six from the Northeast – Bahia, Sport, Fortaleza, Vitória, Ceará and Santa Cruz.
Check the list with the percentages below:
- Flemish: 23.6%
- Corinthians: 9.2%
- Bahia: 5.9%
- São Paulo: 5.5%
- Palm trees: 4.7%
- Vasco: 3.5%
- Sport: 3.1%
- Stronghold: 2.7%
- Win: 2.3%
- Ceará: 1.8%
- Santa Cruz: 1.6%
- Brazilian team: 1.4%
- Saints: 1%
Supported by teams from the region
- Southeast: 75.4% (0.9% support teams from other regions and 22.9% did not respond)
- South: 34.8% (31.3% support teams from other regions and 30.6% did not respond)
- Northeast: 17.3% (50.3% support teams from other regions and 31.3% did not respond)
- Midwest/North: 4.2% (68.9% support teams from other regions and 26.9% did not respond)